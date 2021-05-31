On episode 358 of Geekiest Show Ever, we got to nerd out with Brett Terpstra! We talk music, machine setups, coding, apps, user experience, accessibility, super power productivity, ADHD, mental health, and more! Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse358-brett-terpstra/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Artwork for this episode is by Brett Terpstra. Elisa can be found at https://www.ThreeGeekyLadies.com or https://twitter.com/senseidai and Melissa can be found at https://www.TheMacMommy.com or https://twitter.com/TheMacMommy

Brett’s Podcasts

Brett’s Links

https://brettterpstra.com

https://twitter.com/ttscoff

Look for ttscoff everywhere else 🙂

https://bunchapp.co

https://brettterpstra.com/projects/keybindings/

nvUltra

A Few of Brett’s Favorite Mac tools

BetterTouchTool: https://folivora.ai

Hazel: https://www.noodlesoft.com

CleanShot: https://cleanshot.com

Paletro: https://appmakes.io/paletro

Setapp: https://setapp.com

New Music recommended by Brett

Thanks for all the music recommendations and resources, Brett. This conversation was a blast!

