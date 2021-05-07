Essential Apple Podcast 219: Meandering Madness

Recorded 3rd May 2021

Jim and Simon and Nick get together again to meander around the news and some other stuff – this is an extra long show because somehow we ended up with 4 hours of audio! Anyway with some of the more off topic and meandering bits removed its down to a “mere” just over 2 hours (oops sorry about that). Also after such a massive edit the effort of making the show notes quite as tidy as usual was too much to face! So sorry, but all the links should still work even if it isn’t in the usual tidy format… Oh and I don’t mention it on the show but we are now available on a bucket more services including Amazon Music – just ask Alexa to play Essential Apple Podcast on Amazon Music…

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Glenn Fleishman’s book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

On this week’s show:

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr

Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop

Has videos on Vimeo

NICK RILEY

Big Show on the @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

APPLE

Apple Q2 2021 Results – $89.58 Billion Revenue – MacStories

Apple in Breach of EU Competition Law, European Commission Finds – MacRumors

Apple Fined $12 Million in Russia for Violating Anti-Monopoly Rules With App Store – MacRumors

AirDrop flaw exposes your phone number and email address – 9to5Mac

iPad Pro 2021: Apple Confirms 2020 Magic Keyboard Will Work, But There’s A Catch – Forbes

iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency toggle mysteriously grayed out for some users – 9to5Mac

Siri thinks you’ll be able to add your Apple TV remote to Find My – 9to5Mac

Here’s how iPhone battery recalibration works in iOS 14.5 – 9to5Mac Apple iOS 14.5: Why The Latest Update Is Crucial For iPhone 11 – Forbes

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac now available for M1 Macs – Parallels

Chipolo Takes Dig at AirTags When Advertising ONE Spot Item Tracker: ‘No Accessory Needed’ – MacRumors You Can Drill a Hole in an AirTag and Directly Attach It to a Keychain to Avoid Purchasing Those Accessories – Wccftech

SuperDuper can now make bootable Big Sur backups – Six Colors – SixColors

TECHNOLOGY

Gravitricity battery generates first power at Edinburgh site – BBC

The NYPD retires “Digidog” robot after public backlash – Ars Technica

UTM and QEMU – YouTube QEMU



SECURITY & PRIVACY

Brace yourselves. Facebook has a new mega-leak on its hands — Ars Technica

Computer security world in mourning over death of Dan Kaminsky, aged 42 – The Register * Prominent security expert Dan Kaminsky passes away at 42 – ZDNet

Signal hacks Cellebrite device, reveals vulnerabilities and potential Apple copyright concerns – AppleInsider Exploiting vulnerabilities in Cellebrite UFED and Physical Analyzer – Signal Blog



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Even the Calibri Fonts Creator Is Glad Microsoft Will Have a New Defaut font – Wired

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (2:08:03)

