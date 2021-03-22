MyMac Podcast 841: Must it be so Complicated

Life was so much simpler back in the day. You’d grab a microphone, turn on something to record yourself, and you were good to go. Now it’s all about social media, multi-channel DAWs recording into a livestream while monitoring chat and trying to keep yourself from getting strikes that could collapse the whole house of cards. OH, and still trying to be interesting. Or maybe that’s just Guy.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

UK Uber drivers get minimum wage, holidays, and pensions – with a big catch

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Acorn 7 Mac App Store currently $20 regular price $40. Great basic image editor if you don’t need all the bells and whistles. Big UI change for the better from the previous version.

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot