MyMac Podcast 841: Must it be so Complicated

Life was so much simpler back in the day. You’d grab a microphone, turn on something to record yourself, and you were good to go. Now it’s all about social media, multi-channel DAWs recording into a livestream while monitoring chat and trying to keep yourself from getting strikes that could collapse the whole house of cards. OH, and still trying to be interesting. Or maybe that’s just Guy.

Links:

UK Uber drivers get minimum wage, holidays, and pensions – with a big catch

For Pick's Sake

Guy:- Acorn 7 Mac App Store currently $20 regular price $40. Great basic image editor if you don’t need all the bells and whistles. Big UI change for the better from the previous version.

