MyMac Podcast 840: Stuff

Five MyMac Podcasts ago was our 550th one. It was mentioned just before and here we are mentioning it after but not exactly on the date. Why? There may be one of two reasons. Either we thought it would be funnier this way during our daily MyMac production meetings or…we forgot after talking about it the week before. Also there’s some stuff we’d like to see, go away, or come back. Sometimes all three at once.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

None this week

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Behringer UMC204HD audio interface $80 sort of

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot