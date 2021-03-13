Essential Apple Podcast 212: So long iMac Pro

Recorded 7th March 2021

This week Simon is joined by Nick, Jim and Steve (of Geeks Corner) to ponder the demise of the iMac Pro, names that break computer stuff, a surprising silver nano wire discovery, the Microsoft Exchange Server hack and several other stories that caught their attention during the week.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple discontinues iMac Pro, Apple Store says buy ‘while supplies last’ – 9to5Mac [Update] Apple to discontinue iMac Pro once stock runs out — iMore

Report: Side effect of Apple’s increasing garden walls is better hiding places for elite hackers – 9to5Mac

iOS update reveals how Apple will protect against new iPhone feature being used for stalking – The Independent

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover is powered by an iMac G3 processor – 9to5Mac

Apple Finally Reveals that one of their Foldable Display Patents is now Focused on being a Foldable Laptop – Patently Apple

Scott Forstall asked Pandora to develop its app with jailbroken iPhones before the App Store– 9to5Mac

Author takes to Twitter after breaking iCloud with ‘True’ last name — iMore These unlucky people have names that break computers – BBC



TECHNOLOGY

QUT researchers make accidental discovery of atomic-scale wires – ZDNet

NFTs Are Hot. So Is Their Effect on the Earth’s Climate – Wired

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Chinese Hacking Spree Hit an ‘Astronomical’ Number of Victims – Wired Thousands of Microsoft Customers May Have Been Victims of Hack Tied to China – NY Times



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (48:13)

Thinksound In20 in ear wired 3.5mm jack plug earphones – $150 (Direct only at the moment)

