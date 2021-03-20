Essential Apple 213: HomePod gets the boot!

Recorded 15th March 2021

Apple axe the HomePod in a surprise move – and Guy Serle of the MyMac podcast joins Simon and Nick to talk about that, March Event rumours and more.

On this week’s show:

GUY SERLE

Co-host of the MyMac Podcast (https://essentialapple.com/podcast/essential-apple-podcast-203-essential-mymac-podcast-1-christmas-mayhem/www.mymac.com)

@MacParrot and @VertShark on Twitter

Does Guy’s Daily Drive, Mac to the Future Livecast, Go!

Posts all his stuff to vertshark.com (https://essentialapple.com/podcast/essential-apple-podcast-203-essential-mymac-podcast-1-christmas-mayhem/www.vertshark.com)

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

APPLE

Apple Has Discontinued the Original HomePod – Mac Stories

First Apple event of the year rumored for March 23rd: AirTags, AirPods, iPad Pro, Apple TV? — 9to5Mac

Adobe details the transition of its apps to Apple Silicon, emphasizes performance benefits — 9to5Mac Adobe Says Photoshop on M1 Runs 50% Faster Than 2019 Intel-Based MacBook – Mac Rumors

Man who fell through ice in Somersworth was rescued thanks to his Apple Watch – 9to5Mac

Asahi’s plan for Linux on Apple’s new silicon shows Cupertino has gone back to basics with iOS booting – The Register

Apple Now Able to Repair an iPhone 12 Pro’s Cracked Rear Glass Without Replacing the Entire Device — MacRumors

The Original Apple Computer is Up For Sale on eBay for $1.5 Million – [Man of Many](https://manofmany.com/tech/computers/the-original-apple-computer-is-up-for-sale-on-ebay-for-1-5-million)

TECHNOLOGY

Cancer research: Tiny pill cameras that can film tumours in the gut to be trialled by NHS – Sky News

Comment from Glenn Fleishman on the NFT story we covered Twitter

The Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nigh — The Week

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Microsoft hack: 3,000 UK email servers remain unsecured – BBC White House warns organizations have ‘hours, not days’ to fix vulnerabilities as Microsoft Exchange attacks increase — CNN Politics Exchange servers first compromised by Chinese hackers hit with ransomware — Ars Technica

Bug on iPhone app exposed thousands of call recordings – 9to5Mac

A Private Alternative to Google Maps: DuckDuckGo Maps – How to Geek

Linux community project aims to thwart dependency confusion attacks with easy code signing and verification — The Daily Swig

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

From Windrider via BTN – I did this today: Selected Internal Speakers from the dropdown list of output options from the Sound icon on my MacBook Pro’s menubar. Then opened the Audio MIDI Setup app, selected AirPlay in the left column. Followed this by clicking on the gear wheel icon at the bottom of that app & chose Use This Device For Sound Output. Upon closing the Audio MIDI app I found my HomePod Mini stereo pair was now the default sound output. This is not a permanent setting, you can create an Aggregate Device in the Audio MIDI app but choosing that in system preferences restricts you to a set volume level, nt the case with my temporary method.

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Scientists unlock mysteries of world’s oldest ‘computer’ – BBC

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (46:16)

