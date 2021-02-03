Let’s Talk Apple 89: January 2021

Joining Bart this month is Lynda Gousha from the Silicon Valley Mac Users Group.

The show starts with a the usual followups and updates on long-running stories. That’s followed by a few quick updates on some Apple-related legal cases, some Apple HR news, an overview of developments in Apple’s various service offerings, and the highlights from Apple’s push into original content. The four main stories are Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings, the rumoured Apple Car, A privacy push, and a racial equity push. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in January.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta89.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Lynda Gousha: http://www.svmug.org @llg4cdg