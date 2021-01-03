MyMac Podcast 831: Neurally Speaking

For the first show of the year, the Men get very silly with weird digital masks that you can view if you watch the show over on YouTube. Also, It’s the start of a brand new year but the same old GMen so don’t believe for one instant that 2020 doesn’t still have some punishment for you…in fact, you should probably STILL be mad at 2010 which is when we started.

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Pixar’s Soul. GREAT flick with Jamie Foxx as “Joe” and Tina Fey as “22”. Richard Ayoade as Counselor Jerry. Even Graham Norton as Moonwind was great.

Gaz:- ’The Queens Gambit’ on Netflix

