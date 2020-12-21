Essential Apple Podcast 203: Essential MyMac Podcast #1 “Christmas Mayhem”

Recorded 20th December 2020

In a moment of madness Simon and Guy decide to do a joint Christmas Mayhem Zoom call podcast with GazMaz, MacJim, Nick, Donny, Mark, and Steve (Geeks Corner) Durbin. Not much else to say really – it just took on a life of its own! Happy holidays everyone…

2020 IN BRIEF

(cribbed from the excellent Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple)

January

Apple and FBI and more E2E wrangling – usual stuff ‘think of the children’ vs E2E can’t be backdoored without breaking everything for everyone

EU voted to press on with standardising chargers

CV-19 breaks out in China

February

CV-19 wreaks havoc

Mobile World Congress scrapped

March

CV-19 becomes a pandemic

Apple donates 10million masks

WWDC announced as online only

Apple spring new MBA Retina and updated Mini

iPad Magic Keyboard with Trackpad launched

April

Apple and Google team up to work on contact tracing API

New iPhone SE (2020) revealed

Apple designs medical face shield and says it will donate millions

Apple gives money to a variety of charities including BBC ‘Big Night In’

May

Apple & Google’s Exposure Notification API goes live

FBI continue to attack Apple about encryption

Apple says it supports BLM

Tim Cook pens open letter on racism

June

Apple announce $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

The UK U-turn on not using Apple’s API, but do so with bad grace

WWDC with iOS 14, macOS 11, watchOS 7 and Apple announce they are going to custom silicon

Controversy over censorship and the Hey app prompt some app store changes

July

Public Betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14

Apple continues support of BLM

Apple starts spending its pledged $2.5bn on housing crisis in California

Apple win against EU over Irish tax in ECJ

Greyhound film a hit, Apple win Emmys

August

TikTok war opens

Phil Schiller moves from SVP to Apple Fellow

iMacs get updates but no Apple Silicon

Epic pulls its App Store stunt to start the Fortnite war

Anti-trust investigations start to snowball around the world (not just for Apple)

September

EU appeal the ECJ ruling

Will streaming games work on iOS furore starts

Judge “excoriates” Epic tactics

Apple launches AppleWatch SE, and Series 6

Apple launches new iPad 8 and new Air 4

Apple One Bundle announced

UK Apple Maps updated

October

Apple make all the moneys

Anti trust and Epic stuff rumbles on

Subscrition streaming game situation confused and unclear

Apple announces iPhones 12 range and HomePod Mini

November

Apple cuts app store commission for “small developers” netting less than $1 million (98% of devs some say)

Big Sur goes official

Apple drops the M1 Macs…

Reviewers go mad over them

December

Apple releases the AirPods Max at $549…

Reviewers are baffled but mostly positive

Facebook disses Apple privacy improvements… TC replies

