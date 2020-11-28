MyMac Podcast 828: Give Thanks for an M1

Working hard to bring you the latest and greatest in Mac news and information! Well SOME kind of news and information. Mostly true that we know of so sit back, relax and let the GMen take you on a journey of discovery and wonder!
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Gaz’s Links
UK Environmental Committee Says Apple Contributing to ‘Throwaway Culture’ of ‘Short-Lived Products’
UK urges tech companies to help tackle excessive e-waste in damning report
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.