MyMac Podcast 828: Give Thanks for an M1

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Working hard to bring you the latest and greatest in Mac news and information! Well SOME kind of news and information. Mostly true that we know of so sit back, relax and let the GMen take you on a journey of discovery and wonder!

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Gaz’s Links

UK Environmental Committee Says Apple Contributing to ‘Throwaway Culture’ of ‘Short-Lived Products’

UK urges tech companies to help tackle excessive e-waste in damning report

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply