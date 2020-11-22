MyMac Podcast 827: Speed Racer

Most of the reviews in for the M1 Macs have been pretty positive except for those that are unhappy you can’t take a microprocessor apart to add more RAM.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links

(A Guy link!) Best tech Black Friday deals

NHS COVID-19 exposure notification app suffering from ‘blue screen glitch

Apple Executives Discuss How Apple Silicon Achieves Steve Jobs’ Goal of ‘Making the Whole Widget’

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot