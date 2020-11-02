MyMac Podcast 824: The HomeKit Kid

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who use HomeKit and those that just don’t understand it…like the GMen for example. Pssst! They’re in the “don’t understand it” camp. Fortunately Karl Madden from the Mac and Forth Podcast is here to explain so that even Guy MIGHT understand it…maybe.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

Contact Info:

Karl Madden Twitter

Mac And Forth Website

Mac and Forth Podcast

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot