MyMac Podcast 824: The HomeKit Kid

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who use HomeKit and those that just don’t understand it…like the GMen for example. Pssst! They’re in the “don’t understand it” camp. Fortunately Karl Madden from the Mac and Forth Podcast is here to explain so that even Guy MIGHT understand it…maybe.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

Contact Info:

Karl Madden Twitter
Mac And Forth Website
Mac and Forth Podcast

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply