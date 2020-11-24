Essential Apple Podcast 199: The Essential Maccast

Recorded 22nd November 2020

This week Adam “Maccast” Christianson joins Simon, Nick and Donny to talk about M1 Macs, iOS on M1, Emulation, Apple’s App Store commission cut for “small” developers and more.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Watch Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro Obliterate 2020 Intel MacBook Pro in Speed Tests – Mac Rumors

Restoring Apple Silicon M1 Macs Leading to macOS Installation Errors – Mac Rumors

Apple cuts App Store commission to 15% for developers paid less than $1M per year – Apple Insider

Craig Federighi says Windows can run natively on M1 Macs but is ‘really up to Microsoft’ – 9to5 Mac

CodeWeavers gets Windows apps running on Apple Silicon – Apple Insider

Apple embraces iOS 14 home screen customization by fixing how app shortcuts work – TechCrunch

Apple aware of display issues affecting some iPhone 12 models –9to5 Mac Apple suggests display issue with iPhone 12 may be solved with iOS update – iMore

Apple has released a revised version of iOS 14.2 for iPhone 12 owners – iMore

Apple M1 Mac reviews: Impressive performance and battery life, iOS apps are a mixed bag – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft’s Latest Windows 10 Win Comes From An Unlikely Source… Apple – Forbes

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Most common passwords of 2020 – Nord

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Geekbench of M1 v Intel Macs M1 destroys all the other Macs in single core – comes 13th in multi core – as these are the first of their kind that’s pretty good I think – tw 13th might not sound too dope but that’s only the Xeon Macs (Pros and iMac Pro’s) and the latest 27in iMacs. That means M1 beats Trash can Pro and the 2020 MBP 16” and all the others

Is Apple Silicon Ready – isapplesiliconready.com

Jason Snell podcast 20 Macs for 2020

