Essential Apple Podcast 198: M1 ahead – no stopping, no turning.

Recorded 15th November 2020

This week the gang (including Donny) get together to talk about the only news in town! The one more thing event, M1 Macs and Big Sur. Also because Big Sur went live and Paul Kafasis of Rogue Amoeba is as good as his word his team got all their apps working on Big Sur! So this podcast comes courtesy of Rogue Amoeba on Big Sur!

Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom Essentials free as well.

Steve at Geeks Corner has restarted his podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple “One more thing” event

The M1

The Macs

Simon’s MacBook Air order

Big Sur goes public

Apple VPs talk M1 Macs, Rosetta 2 translation, and more in new interviews – 9to5 Mac

Apple server problems PSA: macOS is a little broken this morning, with many non-Apple apps hanging at launch – TechCrunch Mac users couldn’t launch apps this afternoon after Apple verification server issue – The Verge

MFi hearing aid static issues reported by iPhone 12 users – AppleInsider

macOS Big Sur Update Bricking Some Older MacBook Pro Models – Mac Rumors https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/15/macos-big-sur-update-bricking-some-macbook-pros/

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon’s Ring video doorbells catch fire because wrong screw used – BBC

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee announces first step in privacy-for-all project, Solid – 9to5 Mac

Popular app T&Cs ‘longer than Harry Potter’ – BBC

SECURITY & PRIVACY

New ‘Platypus’ attack can extract data from Intel chips, but Macs are mostly safe – AppleInsider

Microsoft tells users to ditch SMS multi-factor authentication – Verdict

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

macOS Big Sur and Carbon Copy Cloner – Bootable clones are back – Bombich Blog

Pixelmator Pro 2.0 – All new, M1, Big Sur and free to existing users! – Pixelmator Pixelmator Pro 2.0 brings macOS Big Sur support and huge Apple silicon boost. – iMore

Bartender 4 for Big Sur – Bartender

Satechi Mac Mini Hub – CNN Nick returned this as the USB ports aren’t powered so you can’t charge from them…



