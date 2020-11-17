Essential Apple Podcast 198: M1 ahead – no stopping, no turning.

Recorded 15th November 2020
This week the gang (including Donny) get together to talk about the only news in town! The one more thing event, M1 Macs and Big Sur. Also because Big Sur went live and Paul Kafasis of Rogue Amoeba is as good as his word his team got all their apps working on Big Sur! So this podcast comes courtesy of Rogue Amoeba on Big Sur!
On this week’s show:
APPLE
- Apple “One more thing” event
- The M1
- The Macs
- Simon’s MacBook Air order
- Big Sur goes public
- Apple VPs talk M1 Macs, Rosetta 2 translation, and more in new interviews – 9to5 Mac
- Apple server problems
- PSA: macOS is a little broken this morning, with many non-Apple apps hanging at launch – TechCrunch
- Mac users couldn’t launch apps this afternoon after Apple verification server issue – The Verge
- MFi hearing aid static issues reported by iPhone 12 users – AppleInsider
- macOS Big Sur Update Bricking Some Older MacBook Pro Models – Mac Rumors https://www.macrumors.com/2020/11/15/macos-big-sur-update-bricking-some-macbook-pros/
TECHNOLOGY
- Amazon’s Ring video doorbells catch fire because wrong screw used – BBC
- Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee announces first step in privacy-for-all project, Solid – 9to5 Mac
- Popular app T&Cs ‘longer than Harry Potter’ – BBC
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- New ‘Platypus’ attack can extract data from Intel chips, but Macs are mostly safe – AppleInsider
- Microsoft tells users to ditch SMS multi-factor authentication – Verdict
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- macOS Big Sur and Carbon Copy Cloner – Bootable clones are back – Bombich Blog
- Pixelmator Pro 2.0 – All new, M1, Big Sur and free to existing users! – Pixelmator
- Pixelmator Pro 2.0 brings macOS Big Sur support and huge Apple silicon boost. – iMore
- Bartender 4 for Big Sur – Bartender
- Satechi Mac Mini Hub – CNN
- Nick returned this as the USB ports aren’t powered so you can’t charge from them…
