Essential Apple Podcast 197: TheMacMommy Returns

Recorded 6th November 2020

This week Nick and Simon are joined by Melissa “TheMacMommy” Davis from Geekiest Show Ever with a view to talking about the forthcoming event… buuuut that’s not exactly how it panned out as we go off down our own own rabbit hole!

On this week's show:

MELISSA DAVIS – TheMacMommy

@TheMacMommy on Twitter

Blogs at TheMacMommy.com

Appears on the Geekiest Show Ever podcast

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

APPLE

Developers on who can move to Apple Silicon – and who should wait – Apple Insider

MagSafe Duo Charger, iPhone leather sleeve cost $129, and are ‘coming soon’ – Apple Insider

Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program temporarily unavailable in England due to COVID-19 lockdown – Apple World Today

Microsoft Office for Mac Beta Highlights Coming Support for Apple Silicon – iPhone in Canada

Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update with security fixes – 9to5 Mac

Apple patches iOS against 3 actively exploited 0-days found by Google – Ars Technica

Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Release Candidate ahead of Apple Silicon event – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that’s also a computer – Engadget

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

macOS Big Sur and Carbon Copy Cloner backups – Mike Bombich

JUST A SNIPPET



East Japan Railway earbud collecting vacuum

There’s an iPod hidden in your iPhone 12 box and you missed it – iMore

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE – SPECIAL ON LOCATION INTERVIEW (59:25)

Nemo talks with Don Ketcham out on the trail about his Lectric e-bike

