Clutch Charger V2 – Review

Clutch Charger V2

Company: Clutch

Price: $49.99

It’s happened to all of us: you’re out and about, your phone’s battery is dying, and either you don’t have a charging cable or there’s nowhere to plug in. Enter Clutch Charger.

Clutch is a thin, portable charger the size of a credit card, with battery capacity of 3000mAh, and weighing only two ounces. It slips easily into a wallet, backpack, purse, bag, or even a back pocket, so you’ll always have a phone battery at your fingertips.

When the Clutch arrived I was impressed with its elegant packaging, similar to Apple. No directions were included, but none were needed. Holding the Clutch in portrait mode, the Lightning connector lives on the top. Below the cable are four LED lights to signify charging capacity. The on/off button and micro USB port are on the left side.

The battery was at 50% when the Clutch arrived. I immediately plugged it into my iPhone 11. Ninety minutes later my phone has 35% more battery, with 25% battery left in the Clutch. Not bad.

Like any portable battery you should test it every so often to be sure it’s still fully charged. Take the time to top it off. Clutch will come in handy during a power outage. As those of you who have been through outages know, you can never have too many external batteries.

Clutch V2 has two versions for connection: Lightning and USB-C. Both versions are available in black or white; pink is offered only with the Lightning. All are $49.99, and are compatible with iOS and Android.

With the holidays just around the corner, Clutch would make a great stocking stuffer. Mine has gone with me every time I leave the house. While some may cringe a bit at the price, the peace of mind of having a lightweight, convenient portable charger makes the price well worth it.

MyMac.com Review Rating: 9 out of 10