MyMac Podcast 822: One Dozen

Not a single iPod sock or HiFi (sort of) was announced at the Apple Event much to Guy’s disappointment. However there was some more expected products to come to light, mainly the iPhone 12 in its various iterations and while the product wasn’t that surprising, the $99 price tag mostly was for the HomePod Mini

Links:

Don’t forget to brush your teeth, WFH staff told as Dropbox drops the office, they declare themselves ‘virtual first’

UK closes loophole that allowed using your phone while driving

