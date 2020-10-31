Essential Apple Podcast 196: A fairly short show

Recorded 25th October 2020

This week there isn’t a huge amount going on as everyone waits with bated breath for the next Apple thing to be announced… Nevertheless Simon, Jim and Nick find a bit to natter about but even so it is a fairly short show by recent standards!

APPLE

Extension of Apple TV+ – No email for me but my next payment date moved to Feb 2 2021

Upgrading to iPhone 12 causes issues for UK NHS COVID-19 app users – Apple Insider

Apple Updates iMovie and GarageBand for iOS With New Features – Mac Rumors

Apple removes its ‘TV Remote’ app from the App Store as iOS now has an integrated Remote – 9to5 Mac

First durability tests show notable improvements to the iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield – 9to5 Mac

iPhone MagSafe Chargers Have A Big Problem – They’re Not MagSafe – Forbes

Launch Center Pro now lets you change iOS app icons without using Shortcuts – 9to5 Mac

‎The vectornator people have a font manager from iOS – App Store

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

From Donny So I threatened that I’d do it…I designed a set of iOS 14 icons. Decided to put them for sale at Etsy. So many are these crisp and clean copycat icons so I went with a rough sketchy style. – Esty store

El Trackpad iOS part via the App Store and Mac element from the developer’s site.

Chose what happens to newly downloaded Apps on iOS 14 – the setting is in Settings > Home Screen – you can have newly downloaded items go to the home screen, or App Library only.

