Three Geeky Ladies #143 – Apple Announcements

Elisa and Suzé discuss the Apple Announcements – Apple Watch, Fitness+, iPad, Apple One.
Audio Link
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Podcasts
Links
Apple Event September 15, 2020
Apple Watch 6
Apple Watch SE
Apple Fitness+
iPad Air
iPad
Apple One
Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
Elisa on Twitter
Suzé on Twitter
3 Geeky Ladies on Twitter
3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.