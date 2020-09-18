GSE340 Apple Announcements – Time For a Recap

Audio Link

Hear our reactions to the latest announcements from the Apple Event on September 15, 2020 and find out what interested these geeks the most.

Welcoming Apple One to the Family

We finally got our wish for a bundled plan, yay! Our new wish is that someday we can pick and choose the services we want to have in our bundle of joy. Apple’s Family Sharing features already let you manage parental controls and Screen Time, send money securely with Apple Cash Family, share purchases*, subscriptions, and iCloud storage with up to six family members — the more the merrier!

Apple One will truly broaden this value when they offer the right amount of storage and combination of services. Based on her experiences with setting up Family Sharing for her own family and others, Melissa believes the Apple One Family plan should increase the storage offering from 200GB to 1TB or allow some form of incremental pricing to upgrade the storage. In her professional opinion, 200GB is better suited for a couple. For her family of five, even 500GB is tight. She’s been subscribing to the 2TB plan so her family has room to grow, digitally-speaking, but 1TB would be more suitable.

As subscription services and in-app purchases overwhelm budgets, something has to give. Kids these days are creating and consuming an ever increasing amount of digital content for school at home and for hobbies they hope to someday convert into careers. A storage and services plan built for a family should support that in an economically responsible way.

The Family Grows Again with Family Setup for Apple Watch

Smartphones and kids are a tricky and expensive combination full of additional responsibilities and hazards that a young family may not want to take on. The same is true for family members caring for an elderly loved one. Apple Watch could be a good alternative for a young child or older adult who doesn’t need a fully-featured smartphone to manage health and wellness. Though it will require an additional fee through a cellular carrier, it might be worth taking a look at what’s involved in setting up and Apple Watch for a family member, then decide if the cost is a good fit for your situation.

Apple One Bundle Breakdowns (all pricing in US dollars)

Individual: $14.95/mo.

50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade

Family: $19.95/mo.

200GB of iCloud storage/month for up to six family members, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade

Premier: $29.95/mo.

2TB of iCloud storage/month for up to six family members, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+

Subscription Services

iCloud Storage Plans:

50GB: $0.99/mo.

200GB: $2.99/mo.

2TB: $9.99/mo.

Apple Arcade: $4.99/mo.

Apple TV+: $4.99/mo.

Apple Music:

Student: $4.99/mo. including Apple TV+ at no additional charge*

Individual: $9.99/mo.

Family: $14.99/mo.

Apple News+ $9.99/mo.

Apple Fitness: $9.99/mo. or $79.99/yr.

*Excluded from sharing are: in-app purchases, hidden purchases, specific apps from the App Store, third-party subscriptions, and individual or student Apple Music subscriptions. Shared music can not be accessed on an Apple TV.

