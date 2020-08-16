MyMac Podcast 814: Fortnight of the Living Dead

Epic Games smash hit Fortnight is removed for violating Apple’s rules regarding in-app purchase for digital content. Epic did this deliberately to try and force a showdown with Apple (and Google) over their policies restricting in-app purchases to just through their payment systems (which takes a cut).
