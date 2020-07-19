Let’s Talk Photography 82: Doug Kaye on David Burnett

This month full-time amateur photographer Doug Kaye joins Bart to evangelise the work of photographer David Burnett. David’s work defies categorisation or easy description, but it is certainly both original and creative. You can see David’s work at https://www.davidburnett.com/.

