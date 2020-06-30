Three Geeky Ladies – QuaranTV – Episode 336

Audio Link

This episode we discuss the shows we’ve been watching to escape the challenges of being stuck at home. Out in Arizona, Melissa feels like she’s living in a Hobbit movie where things are on fire. Mike is excited for another celebrity spotting in South Dakota. In New York, Elisa has been knitting her way through a TV watchlist like none other, so tune in and make a checklist along with us. We are all just waiting around to Upload anyhow. 😉

Reelgood – Streaming Guide app for iOS and tvOS, for Amazon Fire TV, and for Android

Elisa’s Watchlist:

Amazon Prime

Hunters

Just Mercy

Modern Love

Hulu

Mrs. America

Little Fires Everywhere

Apple TV+

Dads

Defending Jacob

Dear …

Netflix

Spaceforce

Extraction

Hollywood

Uncut Gems

Schitt’s Creek

Ozark

Elisa’s pick: Ancestry All Access Plan 6 months

Melissa’s Watchlist:

Community Netflix

The Great Hulu

Upload Amazon Prime

Melissa’s pick: Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

Mike’s Watchlist:

Bless This Mess Hulu

God Friended Me CBS

Letterkenny Hulu

Marvel’s Runaways Hulu

Mike’s pick: Fire TV Cube