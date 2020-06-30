Three Geeky Ladies – QuaranTV – Episode 336

This episode we discuss the shows we’ve been watching to escape the challenges of being stuck at home. Out in Arizona, Melissa feels like she’s living in a Hobbit movie where things are on fire. Mike is excited for another celebrity spotting in South Dakota. In New York, Elisa has been knitting her way through a TV watchlist like none other, so tune in and make a checklist along with us. We are all just waiting around to Upload anyhow. 😉
Elisa’s Watchlist:
Amazon Prime
Hunters
Just Mercy
Modern Love
Hulu
Mrs. America
Little Fires Everywhere
Apple TV+
Dads
Defending Jacob
Dear …
Netflix
Spaceforce
Extraction
Hollywood
Uncut Gems
Schitt’s Creek
Ozark
Elisa’s pick: Ancestry All Access Plan 6 months
Melissa’s Watchlist:
Community Netflix
The Great Hulu
Upload Amazon Prime
Melissa’s pick: Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner
Mike’s Watchlist:
Bless This Mess Hulu
God Friended Me CBS
Letterkenny Hulu
Marvel’s Runaways Hulu
Mike’s pick: Fire TV Cube
