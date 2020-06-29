MyMac Podcast 807: Don’t buy a Mac

The thing Guy said would happen and then said wouldn’t happen happened catching no one (except Guy) by surprise. So Intel Macs are going out and Silicone Macs are coming in. Probably not the best time to buy a Mac…or that’s what Guy thinks and his track record is SPOTLESS! Meanwhile Gaz shakes his head in disbelief.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Guy’s Pick: Tweetdeck by Twitter. Free
Gaz’s Pick: Sennheiser 480 HD I’ve had mine for 20 years plus
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)
Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link
Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link
PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.