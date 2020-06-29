MyMac Podcast 807: Don’t buy a Mac

The thing Guy said would happen and then said wouldn’t happen happened catching no one (except Guy) by surprise. So Intel Macs are going out and Silicone Macs are coming in. Probably not the best time to buy a Mac…or that’s what Guy thinks and his track record is SPOTLESS! Meanwhile Gaz shakes his head in disbelief.

