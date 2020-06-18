Essential Apple Podcast 182: And in other news…

Recorded 15th June 2020
The second part of the previous show where Simon, Nick and Jim carry on and take a look at some of the other news of the week.
- Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom too.
- Steve at Geeks Corner will be having more giveaways in the near future. Keep an eye on the site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk
- Serif have expanded their sale to everything in the Affinity store until June 20th
On this week’s show:
JAMES ORMISTON
- In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
- Has videos on Vimeo
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- Apple commits $100 million to racial equity initiative, boosting black partners – Venture Beat
- Apple renames Buchanan Street store as Glasgow calls for racial justice — 9to5 Mac
- Apple Maps Real-Time Transit Information Now Available in Several More Countries and Regions – Mac Rumors
- Apple removes Pocket Casts podcast player from App Store in China at government request – 9to5 Mac
- Apple Discontinuing iBooks Author on July 1, Encourages Writers to Transition to Pages – Mac Rumors
- Apple Discontinuing iTunes U at the End of 2021 – Mac Rumors
- Apple should acquire DuckDuckGo to put pressure on Google Search, analyst argues – 9to5 Mac
ARM MAC SPECULATION
- Will the 12-inch MacBook return fully ‘ARM’ed? – Creative Bloq
- New 12-inch MacBook could be Apple’s first ARM Mac – Apple Post
TECHNOLOGY
- Microsoft Just Gave A Billion Users A Reason To Quit Windows 10 — Forbes
- ‘OpenCore Computer’ Launches Commercial Hackintosh in Violation of Apple’s macOS Licensing Agreement [Updated] — MacRumors
- Lego Mindstorms blasts back after seven years with a 5-in-1 programmable robot kit — Stuff
- UK competition watchdog launches investigation into Facebook’s $400M acquisition of Giphy – TechCrunch
- Adobe Photoshop Camera Brings Real-Time Filters and AI to Photo Sharing – Mac Stories
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- This app will tell you if your iPhone has been hacked — ZDNet
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- You can block YouTube ads by adding one symbol to the URL. ‘With great power…’ – Android Authority
- Krita: Digital Painting. Creative Freedom* *– Krita.org
- OpenToonz 2D Animation and vector illustration – GitHub
