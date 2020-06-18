Essential Apple Podcast 182: And in other news…

Recorded 15th June 2020

The second part of the previous show where Simon, Nick and Jim carry on and take a look at some of the other news of the week.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple commits $100 million to racial equity initiative, boosting black partners – Venture Beat

Apple renames Buchanan Street store as Glasgow calls for racial justice — 9to5 Mac

Apple Maps Real-Time Transit Information Now Available in Several More Countries and Regions – Mac Rumors

Apple removes Pocket Casts podcast player from App Store in China at government request – 9to5 Mac

Apple Discontinuing iBooks Author on July 1, Encourages Writers to Transition to Pages – Mac Rumors

Apple Discontinuing iTunes U at the End of 2021 – Mac Rumors

Apple should acquire DuckDuckGo to put pressure on Google Search, analyst argues – 9to5 Mac

ARM MAC SPECULATION

Will the 12-inch MacBook return fully ‘ARM’ed? – Creative Bloq New 12-inch MacBook could be Apple’s first ARM Mac – Apple Post



TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Just Gave A Billion Users A Reason To Quit Windows 10 — Forbes

‘OpenCore Computer’ Launches Commercial Hackintosh in Violation of Apple’s macOS Licensing Agreement [Updated] — MacRumors

Lego Mindstorms blasts back after seven years with a 5-in-1 programmable robot kit — Stuff

UK competition watchdog launches investigation into Facebook’s $400M acquisition of Giphy – TechCrunch

Adobe Photoshop Camera Brings Real-Time Filters and AI to Photo Sharing – Mac Stories

SECURITY & PRIVACY

This app will tell you if your iPhone has been hacked — ZDNet

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

You can block YouTube ads by adding one symbol to the URL. ‘With great power…’ – Android Authority

Krita: Digital Painting. Creative Freedom* *– Krita.org

OpenToonz 2D Animation and vector illustration – GitHub

