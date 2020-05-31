MyMac Podcast 803: How old can you go?

So no video last week because stuff was broken…for once not by Guy or because of Guy, or due to Guy doing something wrong. There’s a first for everything. One benefit of using Apple products is that they last typically a very long time. Can you use older Mac and Apple gear and still do the latest stuff? Also we interrupt the show to watch a rocket take off.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: IFTTT If this then that to make things happen! (ifttt.com)

Gaz’s Pick: Nothing this week

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link