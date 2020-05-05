Let’s Talk Apple 80: April 2020

Joining Bart this month are Chuck Joiner from Mac Voices, Gazmaz from the My Mac Podcast, and Simon Parnell & Nick Riley from the Essential Apple Podcast.

The show starts with a few followup stories (including the virus-shaped elephant in every room these days), two quick legal story, a few Apple staffing changes and acquisitions, and a quick overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The four main stories are Apple & Google’s COVID API, Apple’s Q2 2020 Earnings, the Magic Keyboard for iPad, and the new iPhone SE. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in April.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta80.

