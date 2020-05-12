Geekiest Show Ever – Design of the Times – Episode 333

What is a product or service you believe is so well-designed that it makes life easier to navigate? We share our gratitude for design by discussing our top-of-the-list, favorite products inspired by an article Elisa found in Fortune Magazine The 100 Greatest Designs of Modern Times.

Tip: in Safari browser on iOS or macOS, you can use Reader View to cut out distractions from ads.

Our picks for what we most look forward to doing again once it’s safe outside of stay-at-home practices:

Elisa: going to concerts and hitting the beach.

Melissa: family entertainment parks such as her local Funtasticks Family Fun Park.

Mike: going out to eat.

