Essential Apple Podcast 177: Oh hell no! Someone went and mentioned Picard!

Recorded 26th May 2020

This week I am joined once more by Jim and Nick and Mark and we talk Jailbreaks, get drawn back into the Apple Glasses thing and talk about Apple TV+ (and then someone went and mentioned the Picard thing and Mark goes off on one!) All this and more in this week’s episode…

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Apple Reissuing Numerous iOS App Updates, Potentially Related to Recent ‘This App is No Longer Shared’ Bug – MacRumors

Brand new jailbreak can ‘unlock’ any iPhone or iPad – BGR Welp, There’s Already a Jailbreak Tool for Apple’s Latest Version of iOS – Gizmodo

Prosser and Gurman argue the toss over Apple AR Glasses… Apple plans a pair of ‘Steve Jobs Heritage Edition’ AR glasses by Leander Kahney – Cult of Mac The Cultcast Jon Prosser FTP – YouTube Do I even need to say that this (along with the rest of the Apple AR glasses stories in the past week) is complete fiction? – @markgurman

Apple TV+ tops 10 million subscribers, company buying TV show and movie back catalog to expand service – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Hey I’m watching The Story of Airlander. Check it out now on Prime Video! via Ivor Pope – Amazon Prime

Ex-Apple designer targets HomePod with Syng ‘Cell’ speaker startup – Apple Insider

Windows 10 update is causing critical laptop errors: What to do now – Laptop Mag

Zoom has temporarily removed Giphy from its chat feature – The Verge

OBS Studio for livestreaming – OBS Project Stream Deck Mobile – El Gato



SECURITY & PRIVACY

Judge Rules FBI Cannot View a Phone Lock Screen Without a Warrant – Mac Rumors

Startpage and Vivaldi bring more privacy to your search – Vivaldi

This is how UK coronavirus app could be used to spy on you – The National Coronavirus: Security flaws found in NHS contact-tracing app – BBC News



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Why Did Nobody Tell Me The iPhone Calculator Has Had A Hidden Backspace Trick This Whole Time – Pedestrian

Zhiyun Releases Tiny, Foldable 2-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for Just $60 – PetaPixel

Courtesy of the BBC and tweeted by @MacandForth – BBC

Star Trek Backgrounds for Video Calls – ARC Games

Star Wars Backgrounds for Video Calls – Star Wars

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

The Free Operating System That’s Identical To macOS – Forbes Actual OS files have been pulled unsurprisingly

Take a screen shot on iPad with the Apple Pencil (probably the crayon too I would expect) Place pencil in bottom right or bottom left of screen and drag to the centre of the screen!



