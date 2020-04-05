Three Geeky Ladies – Shelter In Place – Episode 139

The Ladies share factual web sites for Coronavirus information, and things to do while sheltering in place.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes



Links

Oprah Talks COVID-19

Ozark

How to Play Board Games Online-TechRadar

Tabletopia

HBO Now/HBO Go

List of what’s available to stream for free on HBO Now/HBO Go

Andrew Lloyd Weber

World Health Organization – Naming the Coronavirus Disease

World Health Organization – Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public

COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports

Google Coronavirus Page

CDC – Symptoms of Coronavirus

Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our

Facebook group

Contact Us

3geekyladies@gmail.com

twitter.com/geekyladies

vestokes at gmail dot com

Elisa https://twitter.com/senseidai or senseidai at gmail dot com

Suzé https://twitter.com/suzegilbert or suzegilbert at gmail dot com

3 Geeky Ladies logo designed by Donny Yankellow

