Three Geeky Ladies – Shelter In Place – Episode 139

Three Geeky Ladies #Podcasts

The Ladies share factual web sites for Coronavirus information, and things to do while sheltering in place.

Links
Oprah Talks COVID-19
Ozark
How to Play Board Games Online-TechRadar
Tabletopia
HBO Now/HBO Go
List of what’s available to stream for free on HBO Now/HBO Go
Andrew Lloyd Weber
World Health Organization – Naming the Coronavirus Disease 
World Health Organization – Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public
COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports
Google Coronavirus Page
CDC – Symptoms of Coronavirus

