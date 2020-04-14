Geekiest Show Ever Episode 331 – Scream Sharing

Coronavirus is still the major news around the world, and more people are working from home and using video services to keep in touch with family and friends. We talk about the pros and cons of Zoom and FaceTime. And of course, because we’re, well, *us*, we veer off into other topics.

Mike’s pick this week is Just Dance 2000 to help keep us active and have fun. Melissa wanted a nice backdrop for her video conferencing, so she chose the Emart Photo Backdrop Stand. Since salons and barbershops are closed, many people are cutting their own hair. Elisa recommends the Professional Hair Cutting Kit.

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or mike-mcpeek.com

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.