Essential Apple Podcast 171: Apple & Google Sitting in a Tree

Recorded 12th March 2020
Mark Nick and Jim join Simon to talk about another week in lockdown, the tech news from the week and whatever else comes up in the conversation.
- Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here
- You can get Ghostery Midnight free for 3 months with the coupon code ‘workathome’
MARK CHAPPELL
- @oceanspeed on Twitter and sometimes puts Essential Apple related stuff on YouTube
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
JAMES ORMISTON
- MacJim in the Slack
- In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
APPLE
- Contact tracing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We’re working with @sundarpichai (https://twitter.com/sundarpichai) & @Google (https://twitter.com/Google) to help health officials harness Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency & consent – Tim Cook
- Google and Apple launching coronavirus contact-tracing system for iOS and Android – The Verge
- Apple and Google Partner on Opt-In COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology to Be Added to iPhone and Android Smartphones (https://flip.it/iaHCzf) – Mac Rumors
- Google Gets on Board with Apple’s SMS Security Proposal – iDrop News
- Apple fixes FaceTime, USB-C, and Office 365 bugs in macOS Catalina – Ars Technica
- This Is Apple’s Coronavirus-Fighting Face Shield – Popular Mechanics
- MacBook Pro Keyboard Ready For New Colorful Technology – Forbes
- Security firm finds sketchy ‘fleeceware’ apps in iOS App Store – Cult of Mac
TECHNOLOGY
- Google debuts a braille keyboard for vision-impaired Android users – CNet
- US States Need COBOL Programmers to Help Them Handle Aging Systems – PC Mag
- Quibi app review: shifting landscape – The Verge
- The Mu folding plug USB power supply
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- School districts ban Zoom over security concerns – Engadget
- And Google, and US Senators, and Taiwan, and probably loads of others…
- Google Pulls SuperVPN From the Play Store, Users Urged to Delete It – PC Mag
- Twitter removes option that allowed users to not share data with advertisers on its mobile app – 9to5 Mac
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- How to check which iPhone apps have camera and mic access – 9to5 Mac
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Samsung finally killing off S Voice assistant as of June 1 – The Verge
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE
- Nemo is taking a break for the obvious reasons.
