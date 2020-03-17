Essential Apple Podcast 167: Zoom & Enhance? Pixelmator says “Yes you can!”

WWDC goes virtual (no surprise there), people are already making predictions based on the image, iOS14 leaks predict homescreen list view. Microsoft take down a zombie botnet and Bill Gates steps down from the board. But more important than all of that for this show we are joined but Andrius Gailiunas of Pixelmator to update us on what they’re up to. Also Andrius and I talk a bit about COVID-19 in the “Not the show” section at the end.

Recorded 15th March 2020

ANDRIUS GAILIUNAS

APPLE

Apple’s WWDC 2020 kicks off in June with an all-new online format – Apple Apple just dropped a huge hint that the Arm MacBook may be announced at WWDC – Digital Trends Apple also announced it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.

iOS 14 to include new homescreen list view option with Siri suggestions and more – 9to5 Mac

New Powerbeats 4 appear on Walmart shelves ahead of expected official announcement – 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board – Ars Technica

Lend your spare Mac CPU time to help study the Novel Coronavirus: Fighting disease with a world wide distributed super computer – Folding@Home

Microsoft takes down global zombie bot network – BBC News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

From @Dougee: This is a really good write up and contains good information about the Checkm8 exploit. Developer of Checkm8 explains why iDevice jailbreak exploit is a game changer – Ars Technica

Luca Todesco teases checkra1n hacks on a T2-equipped MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar – iDownload Blog

At Least 20 VPN and Ad-Blocking Apps With 35 Million Downloads Actually Monitored Users’ Phones – Gizmodo

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Korg Kaossilator App For Android & iOS Is Currently Available For Free – Synth Anatomy App Store



ProtonMail and ProtonVPN switch to working from home during COVID-19

Cliqz and Ghostery switch to working from home – “Stay safe, wash your hands and be a role model! #FlattenTheCurve” – Twitter Nothing particularly special in that ATM I know but next week we should have Pete Knowlton of Ghostery back on the show to talk to us about everything going on at Ghostery with Midnight etc and what a week at home has been like for him!



