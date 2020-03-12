Essential Apple Podcast 166: A show with no notes?

Recorded 8th March 2020

Not a great deal of Apple News, except the growing expectation Apple might not be able to do WWDC in the same way as previous years, and a free fix for owners of iPad Air 3s with troublesome screens. Meanwhile Intel reveal that there is a dangerous flaw in their chip management module that can’t be fixed, Virgin Media might be in hot water with the GDPR, Microsoft say 99.9% of hacked accounts make the same mistake, and TCL showed off an interesting “rollable extendable phone concept”. Simon and Nick consider these and wander off into a few other bits and pieces as well (as they often do).

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

WWDC on Verge of Being Canceled Following New #COVID19 Guidance From Santa Clara County – Mac Observer

Apple’s new App Store policies fight spam and abuse but also allow ads in notifications — Ars Technica

Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues — 9to5 Mac

TECHNOLOGY

Intel ‘unable to fix’ critical hardware-encoded CPU flaw – IT Pro

TCL reveals extending smartphone concept and tri-fold tablet – BBC News TCL’s rollable phone concept is wild and a wayyy better idea than screens that bend in half with ugly creases and half-baked hinges – Input Magazine

Sonos kills its device-bricking ‘recycle mode’ – Engadget

Electric cars may not get cuter than the Microlino 2.0 — CNET

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Don’t be fooled, experts warn, America’s anti-child-abuse EARN IT Act could burn encryption to the ground — The Register

Virgin Media ‘likely to face maximum GDPR fine’ following data leak – IT Pro

1.2 Million Microsoft Accounts Hacked, Made The “Same” Mistake — Fossbytes

Boots halts Advantage Card payments after cyber-attack – BBC News

Amazon’s Ring logs every doorbell press and app action – BBC News

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

DuckDuckGo Open-Sources New ‘Tracker Radar’ To Fight Online Tracking — Fossbytes

Fully Charged Show – YouTube

