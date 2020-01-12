MyMac Podcast 784: Fumbling the Future

Gaz is not feeling well but like a trooper makes it to the show. They discuss their holidays, what potential directions the Mac might go in, and tamales. That’s right…tamales.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Guy’s Pick: Knox Gear Professional Studio Stand $50
Gaz’s Pick: APP Pick GluMotion
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)
Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link
Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link
PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.