StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Controller, Dock, and Display Cable

Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.1 Multi-Channel Hub Controller

TB33A1C – $270 U.S.

Dual 4K Monitor Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock with HDMI

TB3DKM2HD – $183 U.S.

USB-C to HDMI Adapter Cable – 1m

CDP2HDMM1MB – $43 U.S.

StarTech has equipment to extend the limited functionality of your USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 Macintosh. You can add ports for high and normal bandwidth USB external devices. You can provide power and video/audio signals to additional USB-C and HDMI 4K displays and projectors. You can charge your gear and daisy-chain multiple devices. You can eliminate annoying adapters and goofball port plug arrangements.

These three peripherals are excellent. I’ve been testing and using them in my weekly MacNemo workshops with success, from a new 15 inch MacBook Pro. No drivers or downloads are required: they just work.

The easiest to describe is the USB-C to HDMI Adapter Cable – 1m – CDP2HDMM1MB – $43 U.S. It connects a Thunderbolt 3/USB-C Mac to an HDMI display or projector. It’s a tremendously useful single-trick cable. I use this every day and I can’t conduct my workshops without it. Bingo.

StarTech’s impressive Dual 4K Monitor Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock with HDMI – TB3DKM2HD – $183 U.S. can connect to two HDMI displays plus attach a pair of legacy USB devices. When I need extra range and muscle, this little giant works flawlessly.

Both of the above are bus-powered only using the magic built into Apple’s new laptop Macs with two or four USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports.

For professional use, the AC powered workspace workhorse Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.1 Multi-Channel Hub Controller – TB33A1C – $270 U.S. kicks it up several notches. You can attach demand-heavy external gear to the 10Gbps and 5Gbps ports, and you can power multiple add-ons using the three USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports. It’s easy to combine forces using clever combinations of the first two items inserted into the latter.

StarTech accessories are reliably in use in Nemo’s teaching studio, and have been for years. This is a clever and forward-thinking company that solves techie problems that many of us endure. Their mottos, Hard-to-find made easy, is an accurate description of the company’s engineering and industrial design for consumers and professionals.

We are pleased to give StarTech a 9 out of 10 MyMac Review Rating and recommendation for their Thunderbolt 3 Controller, Dock, and Display Cable.

