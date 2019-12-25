MyMac Podcast Christmas Special

So this not a regular MyMac Podcast with all the stuff we normally do, but there are some familiar bits. Little warning, the language is saltier than normal, but nothing you couldn’t say on network TV. They talk about the follies of following Guy’s tech advice (who knew?), and visitors vaguely feline come a calling. Guy talks about losing his cat Shadow and Christmas prep for the GMen. Greg from NC sends in a few bumpers and they weirdly talk about the NFL.

