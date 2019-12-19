MyMac Podcast 782: The MyMac and Forth Show

So we’re in the middle of doing the show when this weird vaguely looking like a UK telephone box but not enough to get sued over suddenly appears! Out pops Karl and Dean from the Mac & Forth podcast! It wasn’t set up or contrived at all! We talk about the events over the last year and generally just have a good time. What did you think we were going to do?

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Links:

Guy’s Pick: No Picks!

Gaz’s Pick: No Picks!

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Karl: Mac & Forth podcast in various places and on the web!

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link