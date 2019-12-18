Essential Apple Podcast 158: Ever so lonely…

Recorded 16th December 2019

No one is available again so “ever so lonely” Simon goes for a short solo – not a lot going on anyway as the holidays are coming (holidays are coming, holidays are coming). Even so an Apple patent relating to near eye displays, an electric plane, a springy iPhone defence and more catch Simon’s attention

APPLE

Apple Buys U.K. Startup to Improve iPhone Picture Taking – Bloomberg

Apple wants to put a holographic display right next to your eyeballs — Cult of Mac

‎FotoMagico for iPad – App Store UPDATE: subsequent to recording Oliver tells me release has been put back to mid January due to the App Store being held up by the holidays… We’ll get Oliver Breidenbach back on the show to tell us about it in the new year.

Someone Created an ‘Air Bag’ For Your iPhone – Fortune

iOS 13.3 arrives with full support for physical security keys — The Verge

Apple’s ‘Assembled in USA’ Mac Pro is made in China for international customers – 9to5 Mac

Amazon’s Alexa can now play Apple Podcasts on Echo devices – Apple Insider Currently US only



TECHNOLOGY

Meet Atmotube Pro: A Portable Air Quality Tracking Device — Fossbytes

‘World’s first’ fully-electric commercial flight takes off — BBC News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Ghostery’s new “system level protection’ product Midnight goes to Public Beta – Ghostery We will get Ghostery back on in the new year to tell us all about it



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

AirPods Pro vs. Echo Buds: Which one is better? — CNET

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (12:26)

