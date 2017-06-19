Contact Name * First Last * Last Email * Website Subject * Message * Captcha Subscribe to our mailing list
About the Three Geeky Ladies podcast: These Three Geeky Ladies should not be doing a tech podcast. Period. Sorry, but they sound like spoiled children who did not get the toys they wanted for their birthdays. Additionally, they don’t fully understand WHY the WWDC is held and to WHOM it’s directed. Certainly NOT to the Three Geeky Ladies! It’s fine not to like this and that, but they should at least add a qualifier to their broad statements, for example: “FOR ME, the Home Pod is a totally useless product that doesn’t innovate and looks like a Chianti bottle” etcetera. Their statements and coverage are totally misleading to naive or novice listeners. Who wants to listen to a tech podcast by hosts who have no clue about tech? Not me. And I won’t.