MyMac Podcast 780: Jony is Going..Going..GONE

Sir Jony has left the building, and Apple’s leadership page on their website and there’s no coming back from that…probably. Thanksgiving was wonderful for Guy and Gaz is getting all his walks in. The big question, is it really necessary to constantly upgrade your Apple stuff each year? Can you let it go few a few cycles?
Guy’s Pick: Endless Sky. Free
Gaz’s Pick: Voice Memo’s
