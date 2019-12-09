Let’s Talk Apple 75: November 2019

Joining Bart this month are Simon Parnell & Nick Riley from the Essential Apple Podcast. The show starts with a look at some followups to stories from previous months before jumping into some notable numbers released in November. Next is a single legal story and three HR stories. The five main stories are an alleged gender bias in AppleCard credit limits, the removal of Vaping apps from the App Store, Apple’s Russian woes, the new 16″ MacBook Pros, and Apple’s complicated relationship with US President Donald Trump. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some other Apple-related stories that made the news in November.

