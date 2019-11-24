Three Geeky Ladies – Holiday Gift Guide – Episode 137

It’s time for our annual holiday gift guide! Plus we announce a change to the 3 Geeky Ladies podcast schedule.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Links
Desk Phone Stand
Stylus Pen for Touch Screens
Gift certificates for concerts, sports, or theater
Apple Watch bands
Fitbit Inspire
Amazon Echo Buds
Mahalo Cases
Airpods Pro
AppleWatch
Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display
Oculus Go All In One VR
Phillips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit
iPhone 11 Pro Max
The Eyes of Ara game
Wine.com gift card
Ring Video Doorbell
Baggallini Bryant Pouch Crossbody Bag
Baggallini Take Two
Leave a review and/or rating in iTunes. We would really appreciate it! And join our
Facebook group
Contact Us
3geekyladies@gmail.com
twitter.com/geekyladies
vestokes at gmail dot com
Elisa Twitter or senseidai at gmail dot com
Suzé Twitter or suzegilbert at gmail dot com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.