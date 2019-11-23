Essential Apple Podcast 155: A dunce’s cap for Simon and the show that got away

Recorded 19th November 2019

I’s a dunce and did a show with Guy and Nick, but forgot to check it was recording. Sorry about that – instead you just get me mulling over what we discussed. Apple effectively soft launched the recently rumoured 16“ MacBook Pro, with a ”new“ scissor switch keyboard, and some pretty impressive specs. A strange story emerged alleging to reveal Apple’s AR/VR Headset and Smart Glasses roadmap. FIDO2 support is coming to iOS 13.3. Apple Pay is growing fast, but Apple News+ isn’t, Apple are fixing an Apple Mail problem that means your mail wasn’t quite as encrypted as we thought, and a few other musings.

APPLE

Apple’s MacBook Pro Gets an All-New Keyboard – Wired

Apple News+ failing to attract new subscribers after March launch, report says – 9to5 Mac

Safari Supports NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-Compliant Security Keys in iOS 13.3 – Mac Rumors

Apple Eyes 2022 Release for AR Headset, 2023 for Glasses – The Information

Apple is fixing encrypted email on macOS because it’s not quite as encrypted as we thought – The Verge

TECHNOLOGY

Google Is Finally Rolling Out its Own RCS in the US – Wired

Microsoft is killing off its Cortana app for iOS and Android in January – The Verge

How airships could return to our crowded skies – BBC Future

