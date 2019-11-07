Essential Apple Podcast 154: Tim, sort the Apple ID servers!

Recorded 3rd November 2019

If you’ve downloaded this episode expecting a Ghostery special I am afraid Pete Knowlton has had to postpone for family reasons. He promises to come on soon.

Never mind, it has been one hell of a week, AirPods Pro soft launched and reviewers went mad for them – even at what Simon considers an eye-watering $250 US. The earnings call was more of the usual “we made a little bit of money, I think we’ll get by” stuff. Meanwhile the Apple ID servers have been playing Simon up again and he’s a bit put out about it. Apple TV+ launched and we are all a bit unsure about it. Underwhelmed seems the overall opinion. Nick and Simon discuss all these topics and more…

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Listeners of this show can claim $10 off purchases of Luminar and/or Aurora HD 2019 use the coupon code EssentialApple at checkout for your extra discount!

Get Donny Yankellow’s 2FunDads iMessage stickers for FREE

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Slacker @MacJim has a family friendly Flickr group for listeners to share photos because the Darkroom channel in the Slack has become so popular – if you’re interested head over to to the Essential Apple Flickr and request an invitation.

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Overcast | Essential Apple | My Mac | Pinecast | Spotify | Soundcloud | YouTube | RadioPublic | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh (https://twitter.com/spligosh) on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

APPLE

Apple released AirPods Pro – Apple

Apple TV+ goes live – Apple Apple TV+ Series Review Roundup: The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, and For All Mankind (https://www.macrumors.com/2019/10/28/apple-tv-plus-show-reviews/) – Mac Rumors 7 shows – “meh” – Simon

Apple’s HomePod now supports multiple users, but it’s a buggy mess — VentureBeat

iOS 13.2: iPhone users angry as new update features strange bug affecting apps — The Independent

Earnings Call – Apple Notes of interest from Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings report and conference call – Apple Insider



TECHNOLOGY

IBM Says Google’s Quantum Leap Was a Quantum Flop – Wired

Microsoft unveils new Edge browser logo that no longer looks like Internet Explorer — The Verge

Buying Fitbit won’t save Google’s failing Wear OS – Android Police

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Windows ‘BlueKeep’ Attack That U.S. Government Warned About Is Happening Right Now – Forbes

This Invisible Photo Filter Protects You From Facial Recognition Software – Digital Trends

Why encrypted email service ProtonMail is open-sourcing its mobile apps — VentureBeat

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Vivaldi 2.9: Adding more to the Vivaldi Menu – Vivaldi

This is the affordable Apple Pencil rival you’ve been looking for — Cult of Mac

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

A critical analysis of scroll bars throughout history – The Verge

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (45:47)

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

Sudo – Get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter…

ProtonMail – End to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Fake Name Generator – So much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire – Free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: