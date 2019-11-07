Essential Apple Podcast 154: Tim, sort the Apple ID servers!

Recorded 3rd November 2019
If you’ve downloaded this episode expecting a Ghostery special I am afraid Pete Knowlton has had to postpone for family reasons. He promises to come on soon.
Never mind, it has been one hell of a week, AirPods Pro soft launched and reviewers went mad for them – even at what Simon considers an eye-watering $250 US. The earnings call was more of the usual “we made a little bit of money, I think we’ll get by” stuff. Meanwhile the Apple ID servers have been playing Simon up again and he’s a bit put out about it. Apple TV+ launched and we are all a bit unsure about it. Underwhelmed seems the overall opinion. Nick and Simon discuss all these topics and more…
On this week’s show:
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh (https://twitter.com/spligosh) on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
APPLE
- Apple released AirPods Pro – Apple
- Apple TV+ goes live – Apple
- Apple TV+ Series Review Roundup: The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, and For All Mankind (https://www.macrumors.com/2019/10/28/apple-tv-plus-show-reviews/) – Mac Rumors
- 7 shows – “meh” – Simon
- Apple’s HomePod now supports multiple users, but it’s a buggy mess — VentureBeat
- iOS 13.2: iPhone users angry as new update features strange bug affecting apps — The Independent
- Earnings Call – Apple
- Notes of interest from Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings report and conference call – Apple Insider
TECHNOLOGY
- IBM Says Google’s Quantum Leap Was a Quantum Flop – Wired
- Microsoft unveils new Edge browser logo that no longer looks like Internet Explorer — The Verge
- Buying Fitbit won’t save Google’s failing Wear OS – Android Police
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Windows ‘BlueKeep’ Attack That U.S. Government Warned About Is Happening Right Now – Forbes
- This Invisible Photo Filter Protects You From Facial Recognition Software – Digital Trends
- Why encrypted email service ProtonMail is open-sourcing its mobile apps — VentureBeat
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Vivaldi 2.9: Adding more to the Vivaldi Menu – Vivaldi
- This is the affordable Apple Pencil rival you’ve been looking for — Cult of Mac
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- A critical analysis of scroll bars throughout history – The Verge
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (45:47)
- Kanex USB C, iPad Pro docking station $100 US – Amazon £97 UK / Not apparently in the US Store…
