Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse – Review

Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Kensington

$85 U.S.



Pro Fit Ergo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse is a wireless keyboard and mouse combo set. The keyboard features an ergonomic design, split keyboard, built in wrist support, Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless and spill-proof keys. The box includes the keyboard, mouse, instructions, batteries and the 2.4 GHz wireless receiver. The keyboard and mouse come in black.

Setup of the mouse and keyboard is very typical of other Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless devices. Insert the included batteries in the keyboard and mouse and then decide if you are going to connect via Bluetooth or wireless. Both have their advances and disadvantages. Wireless is generally faster which is better to avoid lag while typing, however it requires a device with a USB port. Bluetooth is a bit slower, but will work on any Bluetooth compatible device. For Bluetooth setup, set the power switch to BT. You will need to look hard to see the switch options, so be aware of that. Do this on both devices and then go to your device you are connecting them to and find them in the list, then connect. For 2.4GHz setup, set the power switches to 2.4 and place the wireless adapter in a free USB port. The adapter is USB A so you will need a USB A to USB C adapter if you only have USB A ports. After a few seconds, the devices will be connected. If you are using Windows, it will automatically install the driver needed.

Before getting into the functionality of the devices, I can say that the form of the devices feel great. The padding on the keyboard makes typing much more pleasurable. The split keyboard design works well, but does take a bit to get used to. The mouse is very comfortable and the buttons are in the right places. Using the devices for a few hours I was able to feel the benefits of the ergonomic design.

As far as functionality goes, using the devices worked perfectly in both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth mode. I tested by pairing a MacBook Pro which also has Bootcamp on it to test the Windows side. I also paired the keyboard to an iPad Pro. In all tests, the keyboard and mouse worked as expected. I experienced zero typing delay in all cases. The mouse works very well, scrolling, moving and using the buttons was fluent and accurate. Using both devices for a bit, I experienced no temporary disconnects, which does happen in some other lesser quality wireless devices. All in all, I have no complaints in the usability of the keyboard and mouse.

MyMac Review Rating is 9 out of 10. Good price for a wireless keyboard and mouse set. Feels great to use and works as expected. Only minor complaint is its hard to see the mode on the power switch.