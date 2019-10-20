MyMac Podcast 775: Watchalolism

10 weeks to go to the 500th podcast! Get your bumpers in for your chance to win a $25 Apple gift card! Oh, we also talk about some stuff, because that’s what we do.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Guy’s Pick: Bob Segar iTunes catalog

Gaz’s Pick: The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link