MyMac Podcast 774: To Cat or not to Cat

Guy is back from Texas and Gaz is ready to to multi-task with podcasts. The big question, should you go ahead and upgrade to macOS Catalina or hold off until it’s more mature along with any apps that aren’t ready for prime time.

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software $40

Gaz’s Pick: YouTube

