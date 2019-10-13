MyMac Podcast 774: To Cat or not to Cat

Guy is back from Texas and Gaz is ready to to multi-task with podcasts. The big question, should you go ahead and upgrade to macOS Catalina or hold off until it’s more mature along with any apps that aren’t ready for prime time.

Links:

Guy’s Pick: Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software $40

Gaz’s Pick: YouTube

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link

