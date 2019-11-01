Geekiest Show Ever 320 – Cutting Cords and Cutting Costs

After a discussion about the weather (of course) we compare notes about online banking and e-bills. From there we move on to Mike and Melissa expound on their adventure to cut the cord. Next Mike tells about his new iPhone 11 Max Pro and his ordeal of upgrading his one Mac Mini to Catalina.

For our picks Melissa selected Led Strip lights to jazz up for her game day. Elisa is looking at Stylus Pen as a substitute to the Apple Pencil. Mike wants to go to the light with Motion Sensor Closet Lights

