Geekiest Show Ever 319 – Jiggle the Handle

It’s just Mike and Melissa this time around. First Mike complains about his sudden snow storm that he had. Next Melissa discusses her AT&T iPhone buying experience and Mike gives his first impressions of the new iPhone 11 Pro Max that he got. Melissa gives her experiences with Apple Arcade, then Mike tells of his ordeal of upgrading 2 of his Mac Minis to Catalina. He’s at a 50% success rate. Finally Mike gives a short plug for Megan Phelps Roper’s new book “Unfollow”.

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com